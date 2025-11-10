Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

A project to create an energy hub, which will facilitate the transition of the city's energy supply system to alternative energy sources, is planned to be developed in Kharkiv, said the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

"This project can be implemented not only in Kharkiv but also in other major Ukrainian cities. We will receive the necessary technical expertise from our colleagues in France. To carry out this project, we will use not only the city budget but also attract funds from investors and international financial institutions," said Terekhov, as reported on the Kharkiv City Council’s Telegram channel.

He clarified that similar innovations have been applied in Strasbourg, France, and Kharkiv will now adopt this experience.

The report notes that Terekhov visited an energy hub during his working trip to Strasbourg.

"This facility is part of a system that supports the transition from gas to alternative energy sources — including biomass, heat from waste, and treated wastewater. This approach helps to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen the city’s energy independence," the Kharkiv City Council post stated.