Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:19 25.09.2025

Nibulon in 2025/2026 MY already transports 40,000 tonnes of partners' grain

1 min read
The logistics department of one of the largest operators of the grain market of Ukraine, Nibulon LLC, has transported more than 40,000 tonnes of partners' grain to the company's elevators and ports since the beginning of the 2025-2026 marketing year (July-June), the grain trader's press service reported on Facebook.

According to the report, currently about 100 of the company's vehicles are working on harvesting its own products in different regions.

"Some 33 trucks from the Nibulon fleet fulfill external orders, helping agricultural producers deliver the harvested crop on time," the report says.

The agricultural holding noted that the company offers a full cycle of services for farmers: harvesting, transportation, storage and further sale of products.

The Transportation service is ordered through the NIBULON APP mobile application, where you can choose a route, track the cargo in real time and manage logistics from your phone. Grain is transported from the field to the Nibulon elevator, from the field to the port, and from the field to the warehouse.

The main advantages are an individual tariff depending on the distance (t/km); modern equipment = lower cost; online cargo tracking; chat bot for car registration and unloading without queues.

