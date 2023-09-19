Facts

19:35 19.09.2023

UN sec gen to make further efforts towards resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative

UN sec gen to make further efforts towards resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said that he intends to continue making efforts towards reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"The world badly needs Ukrainian food and Russian food and fertilizers to stabilize markets and guarantee food security. And I will not give up all my efforts to make it happen," Guterres said when speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Guterres also highlighted the need to look for ways to settle the Ukraine conflict. "We must not relent in working for peace, a just peace, in line with the UN Charter and international law," he said.

