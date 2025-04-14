Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:30 14.04.2025

Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

1 min read
Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

 As of April 14, since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (MY, July 2024 - June 2025), Ukraine has exported 33.894 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, of which 1.07 million tonnes were shipped this month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing data from the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of April 17 last year, the total shipment figure was 38.608 million tonnes.

It is noted that in terms of crops, since the beginning of the current season, wheat has been exported - 13.423 million tonnes (in April – 300,000 tonnes), barley - 2.242 million tonnes (25,000 tonnes), rye – 10,800 tonnes (0), corn - 17.718 million tonnes (741,000 tonnes).

The total export of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of April 14 is estimated at 55,600 tonnes (in April – 2,100 tonnes), in particular wheat – 51,500 tonnes (2,000 tonnes).

Tags: #grain #export

