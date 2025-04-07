Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

19:41 07.04.2025

Vitagro to expand grain storage capacity in Khmelnytsky region by 26,000 tonnes

2 min read
Vitagro to expand grain storage capacity in Khmelnytsky region by 26,000 tonnes

Vitagro Group of Companies is completing the construction of two new silos with a capacity of 11,000 tonnes of simultaneous storage at an elevator in Iziaslavsky district of Khmelnytsky region and is preparing a site for storage in grain sleeves for 15,000 tonnes, the company's press service said.

According to the report, the total capacity of the elevator will increase to 66,000 tonnes of simultaneous storage. The work is planned to be finally completed in early summer 2025 for storing the new winter crop.

"We started work on the project in the autumn of 2024. At the same time, we contracted the equipment and planned the construction progress. In total, approximately UAH 153 million will be spent on the first stage of the project. As part of the capacity increase, we will not only increase the storage volume, but also add another working tower, which will allow us to simultaneously receive two different crops and load grain into rail and road transport in parallel. The shipment speed will increase from 1,400 tonnes per day to 2,300 tonnes per day," Director of the grain storage department of the Vitagro group of companies Oleksandr Kulyhin said.

Vitagro said they began developing the elevator direction in 2017 with the construction of an elevator in the village of Zakupne, Kamianets-Podilsky district of Khmelnytsky region. Currently, the group owns five elevators in Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions with a total capacity of 385 tonnes of simultaneous storage. The largest of them is in Zakupne. Its current capacity is 106,000 tonnes.

The Vitagro Group of Companies is one of the largest industrial groups in Ukraine with assets in the agricultural, energy, processing, construction and chemical industries. It was founded and has been operating since 1998. It owns enterprises in Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions. It cultivates about 90,000 hectares of land, and is also engaged in animal husbandry, horticulture, renewable energy, production of fertilizers and compound feed, construction and production of building materials. During the full-scale invasion, the group built and launched five processing enterprises. Vitagro's head office is located in Khmelnytsky.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiary of Vitagro is MP Serhiy Labaziuk (parliamentary faction "For the Future").

Tags: #storage #agroholding #grain

MORE ABOUT

20:37 03.04.2025
Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

20:24 28.03.2025
Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

17:44 17.03.2025
Since beginning of 2024/2025 MY, Ukraine exports over 31 mln tonnes of grain – Agrarian Ministry

Since beginning of 2024/2025 MY, Ukraine exports over 31 mln tonnes of grain – Agrarian Ministry

15:46 10.03.2025
Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

16:16 28.02.2025
Ukraine's grain exports in Feb lag by 2 mln tonnes y-o-y – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine's grain exports in Feb lag by 2 mln tonnes y-o-y – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

14:42 26.02.2025
Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

19:08 26.11.2024
Norway pledges additional $4.5 mln to Ukraine's Grain from Ukraine initiative

Norway pledges additional $4.5 mln to Ukraine's Grain from Ukraine initiative

20:42 24.10.2024
ARMA sells grain at auction for almost UAH 1 mln, pesticides for UAH 3.2 mln

ARMA sells grain at auction for almost UAH 1 mln, pesticides for UAH 3.2 mln

19:58 07.10.2024
USAID ERA supported project to compensate 30% of the cost of grain handling equipment

USAID ERA supported project to compensate 30% of the cost of grain handling equipment

16:23 12.09.2024
Zelenskyy: Russian missile strikes ship carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt, no casualties

Zelenskyy: Russian missile strikes ship carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt, no casualties

HOT NEWS

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

LATEST

Milk production in Ukraine decreases by 3.5% in Jan-Feb 2025

Ukrainian Red Cross and Agrarian Ministry sign cooperation memo

Naftogaz joins Ukrainian Network of Integrity and Compliance UNIC

Ukraine's cement industry poised to meet all reconstruction demands – CBR study

Nova Poshta begins testing fulfillment services in Poland

Nova Poshta to boost European investment by 42.8% in 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Vodafone Ukraine sees 30.1% drop in net profit in 2024 despite 13.1% revenue growth

Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation plans to increase share of product exports to 30% in 2025

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation increases production by 25.3% in 2024

AD
AD
Empire School
AD