Vitagro to expand grain storage capacity in Khmelnytsky region by 26,000 tonnes

Vitagro Group of Companies is completing the construction of two new silos with a capacity of 11,000 tonnes of simultaneous storage at an elevator in Iziaslavsky district of Khmelnytsky region and is preparing a site for storage in grain sleeves for 15,000 tonnes, the company's press service said.

According to the report, the total capacity of the elevator will increase to 66,000 tonnes of simultaneous storage. The work is planned to be finally completed in early summer 2025 for storing the new winter crop.

"We started work on the project in the autumn of 2024. At the same time, we contracted the equipment and planned the construction progress. In total, approximately UAH 153 million will be spent on the first stage of the project. As part of the capacity increase, we will not only increase the storage volume, but also add another working tower, which will allow us to simultaneously receive two different crops and load grain into rail and road transport in parallel. The shipment speed will increase from 1,400 tonnes per day to 2,300 tonnes per day," Director of the grain storage department of the Vitagro group of companies Oleksandr Kulyhin said.

Vitagro said they began developing the elevator direction in 2017 with the construction of an elevator in the village of Zakupne, Kamianets-Podilsky district of Khmelnytsky region. Currently, the group owns five elevators in Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions with a total capacity of 385 tonnes of simultaneous storage. The largest of them is in Zakupne. Its current capacity is 106,000 tonnes.

The Vitagro Group of Companies is one of the largest industrial groups in Ukraine with assets in the agricultural, energy, processing, construction and chemical industries. It was founded and has been operating since 1998. It owns enterprises in Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions. It cultivates about 90,000 hectares of land, and is also engaged in animal husbandry, horticulture, renewable energy, production of fertilizers and compound feed, construction and production of building materials. During the full-scale invasion, the group built and launched five processing enterprises. Vitagro's head office is located in Khmelnytsky.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiary of Vitagro is MP Serhiy Labaziuk (parliamentary faction "For the Future").