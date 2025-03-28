Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

20:24 28.03.2025

Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

As of March 28, Ukraine has exported 32.389 million tonnes of cereals and legumes since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (July-June), including 3.206 million tonnes shipped in March, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing the State Customs Service.

By comparison, as of the same date last year, total grain shipments stood at 34.199 million tonnes, with 4.529 million tonnes exported in March.

Since the start of the current season, exports by crop type include 12.997 million tonnes of wheat (994,000 tonnes in March), 2.206 million tonnes of barley (62,000 tonnes in March), 10,800 tonnes of rye (none in March), and 16.72 million tonnes of corn (2.14 million tonnes in March).

Additionally, Ukraine has exported 53,100 tonnes of flour since the beginning of the season, including 4,500 tonnes in March, with wheat flour accounting for 49,200 tonnes (4,400 tonnes in March).

Tags: #grain #export

