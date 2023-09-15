Facts

10:31 15.09.2023

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

3 min read
About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

Approximately 11 million people across Ukraine today have problems with access to water, sanitation and hygiene services, Spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine Saviano Abreu has said.

"The overall access to water in Ukraine has been impacted since February last year. It's not something new. The number of people that were served by the Kakhovka reservoir is 700,000 people. These people are at risk. Some already don't have water. But overall, 11 million people more or less in the whole country now have challenges to access water, sanitation and hygiene services. It is a huge figure, a huge problem," Abreu said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant's dam led to a significant increase in the needs of people living in the territories affected by the disaster.

However, according to UN, their access to the left bank of the Dnieper River is still almost impossible. "During the first days after the destruction we did have contact on the other side, we contacted communities and we got a bit of sense of the levels of needs. But we cannot go and verify, we cannot see the situation. And worse, we could not cross and help them. And the level of attacks in Kherson city only increased after November, it's getting worse and worse. We don't think that on the other side of the river the situation would be any different.to grow. We do not believe that the situation on the other side of the Dnieper River may be different," Abreu said.

Asked whether the UN continued to request access to send teams to the left bank, the spokesperson said their "negotiations have never stopped since the 24th of February." "We do send notifications to the Russian Federation regularly, we have had negotiations in many different levels, in the highest levels, but the breakthroughs of these negotiations, as we all know, are not at the level that we would have expected," he said.

At the same time, the OCHA said after the destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam, they "started our support to people impacted from day one."

"On the second day of the disaster, we sent a team with 11 UN staff to Kherson. On the 8th of June we had a meeting with the Kherson governor to see what else would be needed. On the 9th I went myself with the humanitarian coordinator, Denise Brown, with a group of around 20 staff from the UN to ensure that we could scale up the assistance that was taking place. Around 200,000 people were supported during June in the areas that were impacted by flooding (Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the UN said.

Tags: #un #abreu

MORE ABOUT

10:57 15.09.2023
UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

20:24 14.09.2023
Ukrainian, Brazilian FMs coordinate their positions prior to high-level week of UNGA

Ukrainian, Brazilian FMs coordinate their positions prior to high-level week of UNGA

15:30 05.09.2023
Podoliak about UN's statement on lack of evidence of Russia's genocide against Ukraine: Russians came to kill us kindly, en masse

Podoliak about UN's statement on lack of evidence of Russia's genocide against Ukraine: Russians came to kill us kindly, en masse

16:48 04.09.2023
UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

14:19 04.09.2023
UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to submit report to General Assembly in Oct 2023

UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to submit report to General Assembly in Oct 2023

12:20 02.09.2023
UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

15:26 19.08.2023
Ukraine, UN sign preventive plan to avert violations of children's rights amid Russia's armed aggression

Ukraine, UN sign preventive plan to avert violations of children's rights amid Russia's armed aggression

20:32 25.07.2023
UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

19:43 20.07.2023
UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative

UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative

21:03 18.07.2023
Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on opening of ICC Office in Kyiv: Brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer

Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for month and half – Budanov

ICC office opens in Kyiv to enhance timeliness, effectiveness of investigation into Russia's war crimes

Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms strike on enemy surface-to-air missile system near Yevpatoria

LATEST

Zelenskyy on opening of ICC Office in Kyiv: Brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss decisions expected from Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

Biden announces appointment of US Special Rep for economic recovery of Ukraine

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

Ukraine interested in Korean investments – Zelenskyy at meeting with Korean reps of govt, business

Ukrainian forces attack two patrol ships of Russian fleet in south-western part of Black Sea

Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

Leleka medical center plans to renew JCI certificate confirming quality standards in healthcare

USA to impose sanctions against 150 foreign legal entities, individuals for technologies used in war with Ukraine by Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD