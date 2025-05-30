Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:14 30.05.2025

US to UN Security Council: If Russia decides to continue war, we to consider abandoning our negotiating efforts, Putin must accept deal

If Russia makes the "wrong decision to continue a catastrophic war," the United States will have to consider abandoning peace negotiations, said Acting US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN John Kelley.

“If Russia makes the wrong decision to continue this catastrophic war, the United States will have to consider stepping back from our negotiation efforts to end this conflict. To be clear, in doing so, we would not be ‘abandoning’ our principles or our friends. Rather, we would be recognizing Russia’s refusal to work with us toward a desirable outcome,” he said at the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Kelley stressed that if Russia and Ukraine are truly interested in peace, the United States will work with both sides, with European partners and with the United Nations to help achieve that goal, starting with a meaningful ceasefire.

“But we will insist that the discussion of peace by both sides must be undertaken in good faith,” said Kelley.

At the same time, he stressed that US President Donald Trump has made it clear that Washington wants to cooperate with Russia, including on a peace initiative.

“The deal on offer now is Russia’s best possible outcome. President Putin should take the deal,” Kelley stressed.

He added that the US calls on both Russia and Ukraine to make the difficult, historic decision to pursue peace.

“If one side proves unable or unwilling to do so, it will own the consequences,” the US representative added.

Tags: #un

