11:49 30.05.2025

UN: Instead of steps towards peace, we witness brutal surge in large-scale Russian attacks across Ukraine

“Cautious hope” for progress towards an end to hostilities in Ukraine has given way to intensive Russian attacks using a record number of missiles and drones, howled UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

“Instead of steps towards peace, we have witnessed a brutal surge in large-scale Russian attacks across the country,” she said at the UN Security Council on Thursday.

DiCarlo noted that for three consecutive nights last weekend, the Russians attacked Ukrainian settlements with a record number of long-range missiles and drones, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Most of the casualties were recorded in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Mykolaiv, as well as in other densely populated regions.

The UN recalled that on Monday, May 26, at least six people were killed and 24 were injured across the country, including in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. According to Ukrainian officials, the attack, which involved 355 drones, was the largest drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On Sunday, May 25, 12 people, including three children, were killed and more than 60 injured in missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other settlements across Ukraine. More than 80 homes were reportedly damaged. On Saturday, May 24, at least 15 people, including two minors, were injured in a Russian strike on Kyiv.

In addition, DiCarlo stressed, Ukraine’s Sumy region has been particularly hard hit by the ongoing heavy shelling.

Separately, the UN recalled that on May 17, just hours after the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul, a Russian drone strike on a civilian bus in Bilopilla, Sumy region, reportedly killed nine people and injured seven others, including three members of the same family – a mother, father and their daughter.

At the same time, the UN Deputy Secretary-General welcomed the May 16 meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul and noted the important role of Turkey and the United States in facilitating these discussions.

The UN added that it hopes that all prisoners of war and civilians will soon return home.

DiCarlo also stressed that serious and conscientious efforts are now needed to return to a path that can lead to a just peace.

