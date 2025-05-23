Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets sent official letters to the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in connection with the shooting of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers on Thursday.

"The deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime! I immediately sent official letters to the UN and ICRC," Lubinets wrote on Telegram on Friday.

As reported, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the shooting of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to recent data, on the morning of May 22, the occupiers stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Udachne, Pokrovsk district, where four Ukrainian servicemen were performing combat missions. During the offensive, representatives of the aggressor state captured two defenders, after which they shot them unarmed in a forest strip with machine guns. The fate of the other defenders is currently unknown.

Urgent investigative (search) actions are currently being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the specified crime.