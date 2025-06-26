Ukraine calls for UN reform, limiting veto power in cases of aggression, genocide and war crimes – Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

On the 80th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stressed that today Ukraine is defending the fundamental principles of the organization in its struggle.

“80 years ago, the UN Charter was signed to ensure peace and dignity for all. To ensure that no nation would suffer unprovoked aggression, that sovereignty would be sacred, and that peace would be built on the rule of law. Ukraine stood at the UN’s first hours. Today, it stands on the frontline defending its founding principles — through our resistance, our diplomacy, and unwavering resolve of our people,” he wrote on the social network X on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister noted that Russia's war is not only being waged against Ukraine — it is being waged against the very foundations on which the UN was built.

“Ukraine’s border is the border of international law. The Charter is not failing. It is being betrayed. Right now, it is being betrayed by Russia—a country that illegally holds the permanent UNSC seat and whose actions fully contradict the very criteria for the UN membership. On this anniversary, we do not celebrate. We urge all peace-loving UN member states to defend the Charter not with words, but with actions. As a founding member, we urge a reform of the UN, which would first and foremost limit the veto right in cases of aggression, genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. International law must be law, not a declaration,” Sybiha stressed.