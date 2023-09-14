Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyн met with representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish diaspora on the eve of the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah).

The Head of State thanked the visiting rabbis and Ukrainian soldiers for "staying in Ukraine, always with Ukraine, for supporting the entire Ukrainian people during the difficult time of the war."

"You showed me a list - from which cities you came to Kyiv today, where you support during the war, in such a difficult time, providing humanitarian support, maximum support, support, as you can, people, ordinary people. I want to thank you for this help. For staying in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As the President noted, "it is a very important moment when you travel around the world and tell the truth, carry the truth that is happening in Ukraine regarding the Russian Federation, the consequences of their aggression and the war that they brought to our land."

"Thank you for bringing peace together with all the people of Ukraine with your work, prayers, and activities," he said.

Zelenskyy congratulated those present on the onset of Rosh Hashanah.

The meeting brought together representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish diaspora from Bila Tserkva, Berdychiv, Vinnytsia, Hadiach, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kamyanske, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Uman, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi.