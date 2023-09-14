Facts

20:13 14.09.2023

Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

2 min read
Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyн met with representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish diaspora on the eve of the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah).

The Head of State thanked the visiting rabbis and Ukrainian soldiers for "staying in Ukraine, always with Ukraine, for supporting the entire Ukrainian people during the difficult time of the war."

"You showed me a list - from which cities you came to Kyiv today, where you support during the war, in such a difficult time, providing humanitarian support, maximum support, support, as you can, people, ordinary people. I want to thank you for this help. For staying in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As the President noted, "it is a very important moment when you travel around the world and tell the truth, carry the truth that is happening in Ukraine regarding the Russian Federation, the consequences of their aggression and the war that they brought to our land."

"Thank you for bringing peace together with all the people of Ukraine with your work, prayers, and activities," he said.

Zelenskyy congratulated those present on the onset of Rosh Hashanah.

The meeting brought together representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish diaspora from Bila Tserkva, Berdychiv, Vinnytsia, Hadiach, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kamyanske, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Uman, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi.

Tags: #president #jews #community

MORE ABOUT

19:44 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

20:49 31.08.2023
Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

19:23 31.08.2023
Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

20:48 17.08.2023
Zelenskyy accepts credentials from new ambassadors of Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia and Peru

Zelenskyy accepts credentials from new ambassadors of Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia and Peru

20:32 08.08.2023
Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

20:52 07.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

19:54 27.07.2023
Zelenskyy visits hospitals in Mykolaiv region on Day of Medical Worker

Zelenskyy visits hospitals in Mykolaiv region on Day of Medical Worker

19:48 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

11:12 15.07.2023
South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

20:54 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for month and half – Budanov

ICC office opens in Kyiv to enhance timeliness, effectiveness of investigation into Russia's war crimes

Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms strike on enemy surface-to-air missile system near Yevpatoria

SBU, Navy destroy enemy air defense complex Triumf near Yevpatoria – source

LATEST

Ukrainian forces attack two patrol ships of Russian fleet in south-western part of Black Sea

Ukrainian, Brazilian FMs coordinate their positions prior to high-level week of UNGA

Leleka medical center plans to renew JCI certificate confirming quality standards in healthcare

USA to impose sanctions against 150 foreign legal entities, individuals for technologies used in war with Ukraine by Russia

Ukraine expects European Commission to keep its word, lift all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports tomorrow – Kuleba

Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for month and half – Budanov

ICC office opens in Kyiv to enhance timeliness, effectiveness of investigation into Russia's war crimes

JYSK opens updated store in Bila Tserkva

Court arrests ex-director of SOE Polygraph Combine Ukraina in absentia

AD
AD
AD
AD