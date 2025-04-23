Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:41 23.04.2025

Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

2 min read
Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

The Office of the President of the Republic of South Africa has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be on a working visit to South Africa on April 24.

According to South African publication Eyewitness News, the agenda for Zelenskyy's visit to Pretoria has not been made public yet, but he is expected to speak with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about the war in Ukraine.

"Ramaphosa leads the African Peace Initiative, a mission of several African heads of state aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement between the two countries," the publication says.

In turn, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that she is already paying a visit to the Republic of South Africa on Wednesday and Thursday, April 23-24.

"For the first time, a Ukrainian delegation with the participation of ministers and business representatives came on an official visit to South Africa to build business partnerships. Our trade relations with this region have great potential for development ... It is important for us to increase the export of our goods to the South African market and I believe that our visit will contribute to this. Thanks to the support of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ukrainian CCI), teams from the agro-processing, infrastructure, construction and mechanical engineering sectors came with us - with a focus on the agro-industrial complex," she wrote on Facebook.

The Deputy Prime Minister reported on a meeting with more than 30 entrepreneurs - members of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry and noted the active interest in Ukrainian agriculture, digitalization, energy, medical and educational spheres.

The presidential Airbus A319 Corporate Jet took off from Rzeszow, Poland, on Wednesday morning with a delay, landed at 16:18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, probably for refueling, and continued its flight towards South Africa at 18:21.

As reported, on Tuesday, Zelenskyy announced a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa "in the coming days." Earlier, the media reported that the meeting was supposed to take place on April 10.

Tags: #president #south_africa

MORE ABOUT

20:35 18.04.2025
Light industry entrepreneurs ask Zelenskyy to intervene in situation regarding pressure on them by law enforcers in favor of importers

Light industry entrepreneurs ask Zelenskyy to intervene in situation regarding pressure on them by law enforcers in favor of importers

20:16 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

21:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

19:09 10.04.2025
Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

13:58 09.04.2025
One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

20:35 08.04.2025
AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

21:02 04.04.2025
Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

20:56 04.04.2025
Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

20:26 04.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

19:47 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Consequences of attack on Zaporizhia: 42 injured, incl pregnant woman and five children, four patients in serious condition

Ukrainian delegation arrives in London

Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

Death toll in Marhanets increases to nine, another 30 people injured

LATEST

Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

Defense Ministry approves use of unmanned FPV aircraft complex General Cherry

Shmyhal presents benefits of investing in Ukraine at meeting with US business in Washington

Fifty-four people injured in drone strike on bus in Marhanets, 31 in hospital – regional administration

Ukraine initiates special OSCE meeting over massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing new 37% tariff increase that threatens stability of Ukrainian industry - Mining Industry Association

Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Russia strengthening its influence in Africa, under guise of fighting epidemics – Ukrainian Countering Disinformation Center

Polish and US FMs discuss status of peace talks in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

AD
AD