K41 Community Fund announces purchase of Richert brewery in Podil in Kyiv

The Kyiv K41 Community Fund announced the purchase by an investor of the building of the former Richert brewery in the Podilsky district of the capital and the cancellation of the project to build the Richert&Park residential complex on this territory.

"From now on, the A Development company is leaving the territory of Yurkovytsia and this area is protected from residential development. We have found investments that allowed us to buy out the Richert brewery building, as well as take a long-term lease of the land plot around the brewery with a lake," the K41 Community Fund project reported on its Instagram page.

According to it, a park with a lake and public spaces are planned to be opened on the specified territory.

Earlier, in November 2024, A Development reported on a change in the concept of the renovation project Richert&Park, namely, a reduction in the development area by 40,000 sq m and the creation of a park with an area of 5.85 hectares with a cultural center. The customer for the construction was Keramobloky-Invest LLC.

However, later the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine approved the acquisition by AMC Progressive Investment Strategies LLC of Kerix Development, which was the tenant of the land plots where the renovation project was planned to be implemented.

According to Opendatabot, the owner of AMC Progressive Investment Strategies is CEO of the agroholding Kernel Andriy Verevsky.

As of April 24, 2025, Verevsky is also listed as a beneficiary of Kerix Development. Thus, the previous beneficiary, Oleksiy Baranov, who is the owner of A Develoment, was removed from the register on February 4.

In addition, in February, the owner of Keramobloky-Invest also changed: Verevsky's Kernel-Trade LLC is listed as the current owner, and Baranov's Laram System was removed from the founders.