Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:35 18.04.2025

Light industry entrepreneurs ask Zelenskyy to intervene in situation regarding pressure on them by law enforcers in favor of importers

3 min read
Light industry entrepreneurs ask Zelenskyy to intervene in situation regarding pressure on them by law enforcers in favor of importers

Custom-made criminal prosecutions and pressure by law enforcement officers on Ukrainian light industry manufacturers indicate an attempt to oust them from the market in favor of unscrupulous importers, according to an open letter from industry representatives to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We, representatives of Ukrainian light industry enterprises, appeal to you with a request for personal intervention, an impartial investigation and protection from actions that, in the opinion of industry representatives, harm the national interests and security of Ukraine," the entrepreneurs of the Defense Procurement Committee of Light Industry said in the letter posted on the website of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine.

It is noted that one of the instruments of the policy of squeezing domestic producers of tangible property and personal protective equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of the market is custom-made criminal prosecutions.

"Over the past year, we have witnessed how most contracts with unscrupulous importers were either terminated, or the delivered products turned out to be of poor quality and even dangerous for our defenders. As a result, state funds went to such importers, instead of orders being received by the capacities of domestic factories," the letter reads.

The entrepreneurs said they have repeatedly informed the state and the public through public appeals by entrepreneurs on social networks and letters from the Federation of Employers to the Ministry of Defense and the State Rear Logistics Operator, but no proper financial sanctions or criminal proceedings were taken against unscrupulous importers.

"Instead, since the beginning of 2025, we have been observing a mass opening of criminal cases by law enforcement agencies (the State Bureau of Investigations, the State Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Police) against real Ukrainian manufacturers, who are known for their experience, reputation, and proper execution of contracts. Ukrainian companies are faced with groundless searches, the opening of fake criminal proceedings, black PR attacks, and strong pressure from individual representatives of law enforcement agencies," the appeal reads.

According to entrepreneurs, the fact that such a tough policy of law enforcement officers does not apply to dishonest importers is evidence of the custom-made nature of the persecution and bias on the part of certain law enforcement officers.

Entrepreneurs call the consequences of these actions, in particular, destroyed competition, budget losses, and a decrease in defense capability, because due to the disruption of contracts by dishonest importers, the military does not receive high-quality clothing and ammunition on time.

The letter emphasizes that the entrepreneurs represent over 10,000 employees and about 2 billion in taxes paid annually.

 

Tags: #president #light #industry

MORE ABOUT

20:16 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

21:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

19:09 10.04.2025
Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

13:58 09.04.2025
One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

20:35 08.04.2025
AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

21:02 04.04.2025
Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

20:56 04.04.2025
Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

20:26 04.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

19:47 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

20:51 25.03.2025
Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

LATEST

Kamet Steel continues to implement energy-efficient projects to save electricity

Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

War risk insurance system can start working quite quickly after adoption of relevant bill

Interpipe increasing its presence in Middle East and North Africa

Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

Novus opens third new supermarket in 2025

Adding 5% of bioethanol to fuel from May 1 won't significantly affect its price at gas stations – Parallel owner Dubinin

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

AD
AD