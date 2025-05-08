Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has said that the Ukrainian side ratified the agreement on fossil fuels and announced negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We have just concluded the rare earth deal with Ukraine, it’s been fully ratified and approved by their legislative branches. And we appreciate that. I will be speaking with President [Zelenskyy] in a little bit while a little bit later,” Trump said during a briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday.