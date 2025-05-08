Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 08.05.2025

Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

1 min read
Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has said that the Ukrainian side ratified the agreement on fossil fuels and announced negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We have just concluded the rare earth deal with Ukraine, it’s been fully ratified and approved by their legislative branches. And we appreciate that. I will be speaking with President [Zelenskyy] in a little bit while a little bit later,” Trump said during a briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Tags: #president #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:48 08.05.2025
Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

20:08 08.05.2025
Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

21:48 07.05.2025
Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

20:47 07.05.2025
Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

10:38 07.05.2025
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine arrives in USA, meets with Witkoff

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine arrives in USA, meets with Witkoff

20:59 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

19:23 06.05.2025
Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

17:46 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

20:21 02.05.2025
Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

10:54 02.05.2025
US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

HOT NEWS

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

LATEST

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

Police detain man who shot people in Sofiyivska Borshahivka near Kyiv

Russia and China will continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation

President awards commander of Ptakhy Madyara unit Brovdi the title Hero of Ukraine

AD
AD