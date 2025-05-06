Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:59 06.05.2025

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

1 min read
Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work more actively with partners to finance the production of such interceptors.

"We will develop this area as much as possible, and each region will have its own responsibility for this work," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday following the results of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

Tags: #drones #president

