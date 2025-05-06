Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine Julie Davis and congratulated her on the start of the diplomatic mission in our country.

As reported on the presidential website on Tuesday, Yermak thanked the United States and the American people for their support for Ukraine, and also noted the diplomatic efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"He stressed the importance of establishing a complete, unconditional ceasefire, which should be the first step towards the start of negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace. Andriy Yermak separately noted the recent decision of the U.S. State Department on the possible sale of pilot training and maintenance services for F-16 aircraft to Ukraine," the office said.

Yermak stressed the importance of Ukraine and the United States signing the agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund and noted that the Verkhovna Rada is preparing for its ratification this week.

As reported, Ambassador Davis will serve as the Charge d'Affaires a.d. interim until the U.S. President appoints a new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. Davis currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus. Prior to her appointment as Ambassador to Cyprus, Davis served as the Special Envoy for Belarus in Vilnius, Lithuania. In 2020, she was confirmed as the first U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus since 2008. Previously, Ms. Davis served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western European and European Union Affairs in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, as well as the Deputy Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to NATO.

Her arrival in Ukraine was announced on May 5.