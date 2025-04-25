Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:57 25.04.2025

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

During a working meeting in London, the Ukrainian side proposed its responses to US proposals, in particular regarding the contingent and format of protection, as provided for in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There were American proposals or visions, and in response to this, the working group in London, which consisted of our colleagues from Europe and the USA, proposed our vision of the proposals that the USA had made. There are answers there," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

The President emphasized that Ukraine's accession to NATO does not depend on the wishes of the Russian Federation, but above all on the allied position of its partners. "And therefore, if it is not there, then at the present time we need security guarantees. We are absolutely open, this is proposed in this paper - I do not know how to say this, because this is not a document yet, these are proposals and our responses to these proposals," the President added.

"There are absolutely constructive proposals there, as I said, both the contingent and the format of the fifth amendment. Not the fifth amendment itself, but specifically those forces and the kind of protection that the fifth amendment provides for in NATO countries," the president explained.

According to Zelenskyy, relevant proposals have been made, and Ukraine is awaiting a response.

Tags: #security_guarantees #president

