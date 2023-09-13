Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence confirms damage to large landing craft, submarine in Sevastopol

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov confirmed the damage to two ships during a night attack on the Sevastopol Marine Plant in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Yes, we confirm the defeat of a large landing ship and a submarine," Yusov told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Earlier, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk, commenting on the night explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, thanked the pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their excellent combat work.

Prior to this, the occupation "authorities" of Sevastopol reported a fire at a ship repair plant in the Kilen-balka area. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced an attack by missiles and unmanned boats, as a result of which two ships were damaged.