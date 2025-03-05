Defense Ministry modernizing defense procurement in accordance with NATO standards

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is implementing a plan for the implementation of the Strategic Review of the Defense Procurement System of Ukraine, which defines key priorities for 2025 and tasks for 2026-2027, the press service of the ministry reports.

Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Hlib Kanevsky noted that the defense procurement budget for 2025 is UAH 497.7 billion.

"These include both procurement through agencies and procurement of innovative developments, individual procurement of military units, and the like. The implementation of the Strategic Review unifies the procurement of the Ministry of Defense and strengthens the ability of defense department purchasers in accordance with NATO best practices," Kanevsky emphasized.

The document covers such changes as digitalization of procurement processes, expansion of international cooperation and introduction of anti-corruption mechanisms, which will contribute to increasing transparency, accountability and efficiency of the defense procurement system.

In particular, the approved plan provides for the development of a detailed plan for the transformation of defense procurement management, the standardization of defense procurement practices among components of the security and defense sector, the development of a framework for procedures for concluding defense procurement contracts, including direct contracts and closed selections, the collection, compilation and analysis of lessons learned from the experience of developing and managing defense procurement during the war, as well as the exchange of the results of the analysis of lessons learned by Ukraine with NATO member states, etc.

These changes are expected to increase the level of trust of international partners in the Ukrainian defense procurement system, enhance the transparency and competitiveness of processes, and create conditions for attracting a wide range of suppliers. This will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian defense industry and provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with modern and high-quality weapons and equipment.