Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:58 28.03.2025

Ukraine agrees with some partners to expand access to intelligence yesterday – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine agrees with some partners to expand access to intelligence yesterday – Zelenskyy

Yesterday, during a meeting of leaders in support of Ukraine, the Ukrainian side agreed with partners of some countries to expand access to intelligence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We also agreed with partners of some countries, I will not specify now, this is a European initiative - expanding Ukraine's access to intelligence, to relevant technologies, to satellites that our European colleagues have. Then, we agreed with those leaders on our Ukrainian access to their ammunition depots," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

Tags: #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

10:05 12.03.2025
US National Intelligence Director confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

US National Intelligence Director confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

10:57 07.03.2025
UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

17:09 06.03.2025
Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

09:31 05.03.2025
USA bans UK from sharing US intelligence data with Ukraine

USA bans UK from sharing US intelligence data with Ukraine

20:05 16.12.2024
Intelligence Agency: Secondary sanctions are having very strong impact on Russia

Intelligence Agency: Secondary sanctions are having very strong impact on Russia

20:48 22.11.2024
Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

20:40 18.10.2024
South Korean intelligence confirms dispatch of DPRK special forces to Russia to participate in war with Ukraine

South Korean intelligence confirms dispatch of DPRK special forces to Russia to participate in war with Ukraine

20:41 20.05.2024
Russia experiencing serious labour shortage, up to 4.8 mln people – British intelligence

Russia experiencing serious labour shortage, up to 4.8 mln people – British intelligence

20:57 10.05.2024
Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

18:40 01.05.2024
Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

HOT NEWS

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

LATEST

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Austrian Chancellor: Russia, as belligerent aggressor, is threat not only to Ukraine

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Guterres: Ukraine has legitimate govt that must be respected

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

AD
AD
Empire School
AD