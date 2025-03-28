Ukraine agrees with some partners to expand access to intelligence yesterday – Zelenskyy

Yesterday, during a meeting of leaders in support of Ukraine, the Ukrainian side agreed with partners of some countries to expand access to intelligence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We also agreed with partners of some countries, I will not specify now, this is a European initiative - expanding Ukraine's access to intelligence, to relevant technologies, to satellites that our European colleagues have. Then, we agreed with those leaders on our Ukrainian access to their ammunition depots," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.