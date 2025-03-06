Facts

17:09 06.03.2025

Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

1 min read
Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information about the restrictions on intelligence sharing from the United States, but is already working on alternatives, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"As for the intelligence, we have not yet received detailed information on how it will be limited, but we are already working on alternatives, including that if necessary we will request it from Germany as well," he said at a press conference following talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Thursday.

Tags: #intelligence #umerov

MORE ABOUT

09:31 05.03.2025
USA bans UK from sharing US intelligence data with Ukraine

USA bans UK from sharing US intelligence data with Ukraine

09:53 19.02.2025
Return of Ukrainian POWs discussed in UAE – Umerov

Return of Ukrainian POWs discussed in UAE – Umerov

10:27 14.02.2025
Umerov: Date and venue of new Ramstein to be announced soon

Umerov: Date and venue of new Ramstein to be announced soon

16:48 13.02.2025
Rutte to Umerov: We'll continue to support Ukraine, strengthen its positions ahead of peace talks

Rutte to Umerov: We'll continue to support Ukraine, strengthen its positions ahead of peace talks

13:56 12.02.2025
Umerov discusses AFU’s priorities with British Secretary of State for Defense

Umerov discusses AFU’s priorities with British Secretary of State for Defense

12:57 12.02.2025
Umerov announces his first meeting with new Pentagon chief

Umerov announces his first meeting with new Pentagon chief

11:49 12.02.2025
Umerov starts work at Ramstein meeting in Brussels

Umerov starts work at Ramstein meeting in Brussels

16:10 06.02.2025
Ukraine receives F-16 from the Netherlands – Umerov

Ukraine receives F-16 from the Netherlands – Umerov

18:48 05.02.2025
Umerov to participate in Ramstein format meeting on Feb 12 in Brussels – source

Umerov to participate in Ramstein format meeting on Feb 12 in Brussels – source

16:51 31.01.2025
Umerov in the Netherlands: We've already secured agreements for 2025, expecting new batch of F-16s this year

Umerov in the Netherlands: We've already secured agreements for 2025, expecting new batch of F-16s this year

HOT NEWS

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Latvian PM: We need swift action to help Ukraine ensure 'peace through strength'

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Costa and von der Leyen

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

Polish Defense Minister announces delivery of 46th aid package for Ukraine, visit to Kyiv

Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

Latvian PM: We need swift action to help Ukraine ensure 'peace through strength'

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

AD