Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information about the restrictions on intelligence sharing from the United States, but is already working on alternatives, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"As for the intelligence, we have not yet received detailed information on how it will be limited, but we are already working on alternatives, including that if necessary we will request it from Germany as well," he said at a press conference following talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Thursday.