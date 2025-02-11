Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:12 11.02.2025

Defense Ministry officially announces start of voluntary recruitment of 18-24-year-old Ukrainians to AFU for one year

2 min read
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has officially launched the ‘Contract 18-24’ project—an initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24 who are willing to voluntarily join the Defence Forces for one year.

“The project offers new opportunities for volunteers aged 18-24, including attractive financial rewards, professional military training based on NATO standards, and social guarantees unavailable in any civilian job. The core aspect of this initiative is the voluntary choice,” the defense ministry said on its website.

The Defense Ministry noted that ‘Contract 18-24’ provides financial stability, guaranteed by the state: a contract worth UAH 1,000,000, of which UAH 200,000 is paid immediately, and the balance is paid throughout the service. Volunteers will earn a monthly remuneration – of up to UAH 120,000, benefit from a zero-interest mortgage, receive state-funded training, access free medical care, including dental prosthetics, and have the right to travel abroad after completing one year of service. The law also guarantees a 12-month exemption from mobilization following the completion of the contract.

“‘Contract 18-24’ is not about compulsion, mobilization, or obligation. Rather, this is an opportunity for people to make a conscious choice, gain combat experience, and secure financial stability in just one year. It is the volunteer's choice to either extend their service or return to civilian life, with unique prospects awaiting them,” emphasized Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Applications can be submitted through the 18-24.army.gov.ua website or via the Reserve+ app (in the upcoming updated version of the app). The following steps involve consulting with a recruiter, signing the contract, and receiving training in combat units.

“‘Contract 18-24’ marks a significant step toward establishing a higher-level professional army, where every volunteer is an invaluable asset and an integral part of our defense’s strength,” the Minister of Defence concluded.

Tags: #recruiting #defense_ministry

