USA bans UK from sharing US intelligence data with Ukraine

The United States has banned Britain from sharing intelligence from Washington with Ukraine, Daily Mail said Tuesday.

“All UK intelligence agencies and military outlets also received an order expressly forbidding the sharing of US-generated intelligence, previously known as 'Rel UKR' - short for Releasable to Ukraine,” Daily Mail said.

The ban affects the likes of the UK's GCHQ, the spy agencies and intelligence branches of the Ministry of Defence.