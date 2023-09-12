Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers during the past day.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Tuesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces over the past day hit two enemy artillery facilities, one ammunition depot, one control point and one enemy anti-aircraft missile system.