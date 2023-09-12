Facts

20:25 12.09.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers during the past day.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Tuesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces over the past day hit two enemy artillery facilities, one ammunition depot, one control point and one enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

15:46 12.09.2023
Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

20:14 07.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during day – AFU General Staff

20:43 05.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

20:19 04.09.2023
Russians carry out five missile, 68 air strikes over day

Russians carry out five missile, 68 air strikes over day

14:02 01.09.2023
Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

12:42 01.09.2023
Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

09:29 01.09.2023
Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

19:57 31.08.2023
AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

20:26 28.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

20:01 28.08.2023
AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Thirteen children from occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions returned to Ukraine – Mykola Kuleba

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

AD
AD
AD
AD