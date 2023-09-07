Facts

20:14 07.09.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during day – AFU General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Thursday evening.

Also, during the day, missile troops and artillery units hit one ammunition depot, five artillery means, two control points, and two anti-aircraft missile complexes of Russians.

