13:40 07.09.2023

Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov named the formation of the subjectivity of the ministry, the provision of the military with everything necessary and the expansion of the international coalition among his priorities.

"I will define five priorities indicated by the president. The first is the formation of the subjectivity of the ministry. The ministry should become the main institution for coordinating the defense forces. This concerns both the formation of the strategy and policy of the defense of Ukraine, and the coordination of the tasks of distributing resources between the defense departments," he said at the introduction by the president on Thursday.

"The second is the military. The highest value. All activities of our ministry should be aimed at strengthening our military, providing them with everything they need – weapons, military equipment, personal protective equipment, food, protection of the rights of the military, quality medicine, continuous and advanced trainings," Umerov said.

He also named "strengthening and expanding the international coalition" among the priorities. "We must create new, maybe unexpected partnerships, expand the geography of allies, form new regional and thematic alliances," the minister said.

"The fourth is zero tolerance for corruption and digitalization. Bring all procurement procedures in line with NATO international standards. We must digitize all processes in order to eliminate any corruption risks – an electronic military ID, digitalization of military medical commission and hospitals, electronic journals," he said.

He called the development of Ukrainian production another priority. "The more Ukraine starts to produce domestically, the more independence from external factors we get. On the part of the ministry, we will support Ukrainian production as much as possible," he also said.

"Our plan is to win. We must do everything to bring it closer as soon as possible," Umerov said.

