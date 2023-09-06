Facts

20:43 06.09.2023

Shmyhal, Danish PM discuss assistance in military equipment, humanitarian demining

1 min read
Shmyhal, Danish PM discuss assistance in military equipment, humanitarian demining

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Denmark Matte Frederiksen, the Communications Department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"We appreciate the military assistance of our Danish partners, in particular, the initiative to provide F-16 aircraft. This is a powerful contribution to ensuring security and deterring Russian aggression. Today's terrorist attack by the Russians in Kostiantynivka once again underlines the need to protect our skies and save people's lives," he said.

Separately, the head of the Ukrainian government thanked Denmark for helping to restore Mykolaiv.

The parties also discussed humanitarian demining.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the Danish side for supporting the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Tags: #help #denmark #pm

MORE ABOUT

19:57 06.09.2023
Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

19:38 30.08.2023
Borrell hopes proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln annually to Ukraine in 2024-2027 to repel Russian aggression to be approved before end of year

Borrell hopes proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln annually to Ukraine in 2024-2027 to repel Russian aggression to be approved before end of year

16:33 30.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

13:40 28.08.2023
URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

18:36 22.08.2023
Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

16:09 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Queen of Denmark, members of royal family

Zelenskyy meets with Queen of Denmark, members of royal family

11:04 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for military and humanitarian assistance

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for military and humanitarian assistance

16:03 10.08.2023
URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

19:22 09.08.2023
Germany provides Ukraine with new batch of military aid, incl two Patriot launchers

Germany provides Ukraine with new batch of military aid, incl two Patriot launchers

13:29 08.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

AD

HOT NEWS

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 17; search, rescue operation completed

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

LATEST

Washington may announce first deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Kyiv on Wednesday

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 17; search, rescue operation completed

Klitschko and Fraport CEO discuss restoration of Ukrainian airports, including in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately hits market in Kostiantynivka

As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

Blinken during visit to Kyiv: We see good progress on counteroffensive, we want to make sure Ukraine has what it needs

AD
AD
AD
AD