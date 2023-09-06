Shmyhal, Danish PM discuss assistance in military equipment, humanitarian demining

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Denmark Matte Frederiksen, the Communications Department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"We appreciate the military assistance of our Danish partners, in particular, the initiative to provide F-16 aircraft. This is a powerful contribution to ensuring security and deterring Russian aggression. Today's terrorist attack by the Russians in Kostiantynivka once again underlines the need to protect our skies and save people's lives," he said.

Separately, the head of the Ukrainian government thanked Denmark for helping to restore Mykolaiv.

The parties also discussed humanitarian demining.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the Danish side for supporting the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.