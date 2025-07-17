Govt to work on special regime, tax incentives for businesses in frontline territories – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko says the government will work on a special regime and tax incentives for businesses in frontline territories.

"Today, Ukrainian business supports the army, finances it in the same way that all the expenses that accumulate today and we receive in the state budget ensure the functioning of the security and defense forces. It is critically important for us that Ukrainian business continues to work, especially in frontline territories," Svyrydenko said on Thursday in the Verkhovna Rada before her appointment as prime minister, according to the transcript of the meeting.

She said that this is why, together with Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba, she is working to develop a comprehensive plan and a special regime for frontline territories, which will include not only a special regime and improved conditions for the implementation of the main instruments – support programs, but will also provide for the development of tax incentives, understanding that frontline territories need more time for recovery and more resources.