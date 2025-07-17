Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:50 17.07.2025

Svyrydenko: We predict GDP growth to be at least 3% in 2025

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko says that according to forecasts in 2025, GDP growth will be at least 3%.

"It is critical for us to ensure the effectiveness of the implementation of all our support programs. And about the aforementioned eOselia program, it is part of the Made in Ukraine project and programs, in fact, which has one of the most multiplier effects," Svyrydenko said in the Verkhovna Rada before her appointment to the post of prime minister, according to the transcript of the meeting.

She said the 5-7-9% Affordable Loans program and the mortgage program have the greatest multiplier effects.

"In total, if we take 'Made in Ukraine,' it gives 0.65% to GDP. We plan that this year and predict that GDP growth will be at least 3%," the Prime Minister said.

As reported, in April the NBU lowered expectations for the growth of the Ukrainian economy this year to 3.1% from 3.6% in the previous January macroeconomic forecast, in the next one – from 4.0% to 3.7%. The 2025 state budget is built on the government's forecast of GDP growth by 2.7%. According to the State Statistics Service, in the first quarter of this year, real GDP grew by 0.9%.

