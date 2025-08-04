Ukraine interested in involving Japanese business in projects from green energy to high-tech production – Kachka

Photo: https://pbs.twimg.com/

Ukraine is interested in involving Japanese business and implementing joint projects from green energy to high-tech production, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"Japan is a strategic partner of Ukraine in the process of restoring and modernizing the economy. We are interested in involving Japanese business and implementing joint projects in key areas – from green energy to high-tech production. This is a mutual long-term economic project in which Japanese companies can become part of building our future," the office said citing Kachka after a meeting with representatives of institutions that promote the development of ties between Japanese and Ukrainian businesses during a working visit to Tokyo (Japan).

In particular, the Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance Agency (NEXI), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Japanese Business Federation Keidanren.

It is noted that during the negotiations with JETRO, the deputy prime minister expressed gratitude for the opening of the organization's representative office in Kyiv, which was an important result of the 2024 negotiations.

During the meeting with Chairman of Keidanren Yoshinobu Tsutsui, the parties discussed the creation of favorable conditions for Japanese companies in Ukraine, in particular within industrial parks.

In addition, the meeting with Chairman of NEXI Atsuo Kuroda was devoted to the role of the Japanese Export Credit Agency in reducing business risks for companies investing in Ukraine.

"Representatives of Japanese institutions confirmed their role in the strategic partnership with Ukraine in the restoration and transformation of the country's economy, the parties agreed on the further development of cooperation," the office said.