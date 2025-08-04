Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:24 04.08.2025

Ukraine interested in involving Japanese business in projects from green energy to high-tech production – Kachka

2 min read
Ukraine interested in involving Japanese business in projects from green energy to high-tech production – Kachka
Photo: https://pbs.twimg.com/

Ukraine is interested in involving Japanese business and implementing joint projects from green energy to high-tech production, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"Japan is a strategic partner of Ukraine in the process of restoring and modernizing the economy. We are interested in involving Japanese business and implementing joint projects in key areas – from green energy to high-tech production. This is a mutual long-term economic project in which Japanese companies can become part of building our future," the office said citing Kachka after a meeting with representatives of institutions that promote the development of ties between Japanese and Ukrainian businesses during a working visit to Tokyo (Japan).

In particular, the Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance Agency (NEXI), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Japanese Business Federation Keidanren.

It is noted that during the negotiations with JETRO, the deputy prime minister expressed gratitude for the opening of the organization's representative office in Kyiv, which was an important result of the 2024 negotiations.

During the meeting with Chairman of Keidanren Yoshinobu Tsutsui, the parties discussed the creation of favorable conditions for Japanese companies in Ukraine, in particular within industrial parks.

In addition, the meeting with Chairman of NEXI Atsuo Kuroda was devoted to the role of the Japanese Export Credit Agency in reducing business risks for companies investing in Ukraine.

"Representatives of Japanese institutions confirmed their role in the strategic partnership with Ukraine in the restoration and transformation of the country's economy, the parties agreed on the further development of cooperation," the office said.

Tags: #japan #negotiations #pm

MORE ABOUT

20:40 04.08.2025
Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

17:16 04.08.2025
Japan will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to achieve lasting peace as soon as possible – MFA

Japan will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to achieve lasting peace as soon as possible – MFA

11:37 04.08.2025
Berezhna invites Japan to join Alliance for Cultural Resilience, Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund

Berezhna invites Japan to join Alliance for Cultural Resilience, Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund

20:31 01.08.2025
Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations – Yermak

Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations – Yermak

20:50 22.07.2025
Without sanctions pressure on Russia, there will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions

Without sanctions pressure on Russia, there will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions

20:57 17.07.2025
Govt to work on special regime, tax incentives for businesses in frontline territories – Svyrydenko

Govt to work on special regime, tax incentives for businesses in frontline territories – Svyrydenko

20:50 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko: We predict GDP growth to be at least 3% in 2025

Svyrydenko: We predict GDP growth to be at least 3% in 2025

20:11 15.07.2025
Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support

Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support

14:01 20.06.2025
Sustainable business hub opens in Kyiv with UNDP, Japanese govt support

Sustainable business hub opens in Kyiv with UNDP, Japanese govt support

11:24 19.06.2025
Embassy of Japan announces plans to hold conference on demining efforts in Ukraine

Embassy of Japan announces plans to hold conference on demining efforts in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Univer investment group opens about 1,000 new accounts every month

NBU committee unanimously backs keeping key policy rate at 15.5% in July

Cabinet approves commission to elect customs service chief

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

LATEST

Fruit and vegetable growing sector increases sales, but reduces tax payments - Hetmantsev

Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

Univer investment group opens about 1,000 new accounts every month

NBU committee unanimously backs keeping key policy rate at 15.5% in July

Cabinet approves commission to elect customs service chief

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

Each carriage of Ukrzaliznytsia transports, on average, 14% more passengers in July 2025 y-o-y

Kasta in cooperation with Credit Dnipro bank, Visa launches its own banking

Magomedov: Starting on Aug 4, Freedom Finance clients can start submitting requests to recover their assets

Food inflation close to local peak - NBU forecast

AD
AD