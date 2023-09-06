Facts

09:57 06.09.2023

Defense forces eliminate 610 invaders, 36 artillery systems over day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 610 invaders, 36 artillery systems over day - General Staff

During the day, the Defense Forces killed 610 occupiers, eight tanks, 12 armored vehicles, 36 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, one air defense system, seven drones, 16 units of automotive and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to September 6, 2023 approximately amount to: about 266,290 people of military personnel (plus 610) people, 4,497 tanks (plus eight) units, 8,682 armored combat vehicles (plus 12) units, 5,685 artillery systems (plus 36) units, 748 MLRS units (plus one), 505 units of air defense equipment (plus one) units, 315 aircraft units, 316 helicopters, 4,519 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus seven), 1,447 cruise missiles, 19 ships/boats, 8,190 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 15) units, and 852 units of special equipment (plus one)," the summary says.

Tags: #defense_forces

