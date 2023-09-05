Russian president is incapacitated – Podoliak, commenting on Putin's words about Zelenskyy

The Russian president lives in his own world, an artificial bubble isolated from reality. This means that he is completely incapacitated and it is impossible to negotiate with him, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, said on Twitter.

Thus he commented on Vladimir Putin's statement that “an ethnic Jew covering up the glorification of Nazism and those who once headed the Holocaust in Ukraine, and this is the destruction of one and a half million people.”

“A person who does not use phones or computers calls for looking at what ‘Jews write on the Internet about President Zelenskyy’ as a justification for Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Once again, a person who deliberately gives orders to attack another country with missiles, kill en masse, rape, kidnap children, and wipe out cities and villages offers a new justification for his internal inadequacy,” Podoliak said.

According to him, “in addition to another cynical attempt to use the historical theme of the Holocaust as a showcase to justify modern Russian Nazi practices by their follower fascist Ilyin, I want to draw attention to another thing. This is yet another confirmation that the Russian president lives in his own world, an artificial bubble isolated from reality.”

“Putin is not a rational actor worth investing in long-term partnerships: this should be clear to players in all parts of the world. And yes, the Middle East should also get rid of its illusions and finally realize that fascism has been resuscitated in a Russian wrapper ...,” he also said.