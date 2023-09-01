Yermak, Indian ambassador discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, during a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain, discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation, the presidential press service has said.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the eve of important international events, in particular in the context of the opening of a new session of the UN General Assembly.

In turn, the head of the Presidential Office thanked India for participating in consultations on the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine.

"It is crucial for us to maintain this open dialogue, to know the opinions and understand the position of all our friends and partners," the press service said, citing Yermak.