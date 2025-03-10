Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held talks with his British counterpart David Lammy and discussed paths to peace.
“As part of our regular dialogue, I had a call with David Lammy. I thanked the UK and personally David for their support. Ahead of the meeting in Jeddah, I stressed that Ukraine wants to end the war as no one else. We discussed ways to peace and long-term security for Ukraine,” Sybiha said on X.