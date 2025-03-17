Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:15 17.03.2025

Sybiha meets UK PM's National Security Adviser in India to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve peace

1 min read
Sybiha meets UK PM's National Security Adviser in India to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with British Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell in India to discuss the results of the meeting in Jeddah and further diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace.

“In New Delhi, I met with Jonathan Powell, UK Prime Minister's National Security Adviser, to discuss the outcome of the Jeddah meeting and further diplomatic efforts to achieve a fair peace. I thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership in forming the coalition of the willing,” Sybiha said on X.

Tags: #india #sybiha #meetings

MORE ABOUT

18:09 17.03.2025
Sybiha: We’re working to attract global support for our diplomatic efforts, in particular from countries in Indo-Pacific region

Sybiha: We’re working to attract global support for our diplomatic efforts, in particular from countries in Indo-Pacific region

17:16 17.03.2025
Sybiha informs his South Korean colleague about meeting in Jeddah, further steps

Sybiha informs his South Korean colleague about meeting in Jeddah, further steps

17:11 17.03.2025
Sybiha holds meeting with his Swedish counterpart in India

Sybiha holds meeting with his Swedish counterpart in India

21:01 14.03.2025
Sybiha discusses partnership with USA, achieving just, lasting peace with reps of Hudson Institute

Sybiha discusses partnership with USA, achieving just, lasting peace with reps of Hudson Institute

16:13 14.03.2025
Sybiha: Now is time for diplomacy, but one that based on strong Ukrainian army

Sybiha: Now is time for diplomacy, but one that based on strong Ukrainian army

14:11 14.03.2025
Sybiha: We already start forming national team to develop algorithms to keep possible ceasefire under control

Sybiha: We already start forming national team to develop algorithms to keep possible ceasefire under control

17:12 12.03.2025
Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

13:26 12.03.2025
Sybiha: We don’t want so-called Minsk-3 or Yalta-2

Sybiha: We don’t want so-called Minsk-3 or Yalta-2

11:38 12.03.2025
Sybiha on temporary 30-day ceasefire: This is in no way about frozen conflict

Sybiha on temporary 30-day ceasefire: This is in no way about frozen conflict

11:32 12.03.2025
In Warsaw, Ukrainian, Polish FMs discuss further joint steps to ensure Ukraine's long-term security

In Warsaw, Ukrainian, Polish FMs discuss further joint steps to ensure Ukraine's long-term security

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

Kallas: There’s broad political support for defence initiative for Ukraine of EUR 40 bln

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy instructs Chief of AFU General Staff to conduct audit of combat brigades’ current needs

New meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Brussels – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

Invaders cut short lives of two more civilians in Kherson region

Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

Ukraine ready to help Argentina fight flood consequences – Zelenskyy

Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

Romanian politician Iovanovici-Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for supporting Russian aggression

AD