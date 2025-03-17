Sybiha meets UK PM's National Security Adviser in India to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with British Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell in India to discuss the results of the meeting in Jeddah and further diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace.

“In New Delhi, I met with Jonathan Powell, UK Prime Minister's National Security Adviser, to discuss the outcome of the Jeddah meeting and further diplomatic efforts to achieve a fair peace. I thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership in forming the coalition of the willing,” Sybiha said on X.