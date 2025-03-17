Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy
Argentine President Javier Miley had a "warm telephone conversation" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to the Office of the President of Argentina, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and the peace process between Ukraine and Russia.
"President Miley expressed gratitude for the solidarity expressed by President Zelenskyy in connection with the tragedy in Bahia Blanca," says a message posted on the social network X.