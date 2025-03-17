Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:44 17.03.2025

Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

1 min read
Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

 Argentine President Javier Miley had a "warm telephone conversation" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Office of the President of Argentina, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and the peace process between Ukraine and Russia.

"President Miley expressed gratitude for the solidarity expressed by President Zelenskyy in connection with the tragedy in Bahia Blanca," says a message posted on the social network X.

Tags: #ukraine #argentina #talk #presidents

