Sybiha: We’re working to attract global support for our diplomatic efforts, in particular from countries in Indo-Pacific region

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine has made significant steps towards peace and is working to attract global support for its diplomatic efforts, particularly from countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who is visiting India.

"Ukraine has recently made significant steps towards peace, and we are working to attract global support for our diplomatic efforts, in particular from the countries of the Indo-Pacific region," Sybiha wrote on the social network X, noting that it was a great honor for him to participate in the 10th anniversary of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

"I congratulate my Indian colleague Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on his wonderful organization," Sybiha wrote.

He stressed that this influential international platform reflects India's growing global role as well as its remarkable technological, economic and political progress.

"The Raisina Dialogue is a great opportunity to meet with colleagues from the Indo-Pacific region and strengthen Ukraine's ties with the region. Growing cooperation between Russia, North Korea and Iran demonstrates how the security of Europe and Asia is now inextricably linked. We must confront security challenges together," the minister stressed.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that from March 17 to March 19, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will make a working visit to the Republic of India.

Bilateral talks between the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other Indian officials are planned in New Delhi.

The main purpose of the visit will be the minister’s participation in one of Asia’s largest geopolitical forums, the Raisina Dialogue.

On the sidelines of the conference, bilateral meetings between Sybiha and heads of foreign policy departments of a number of countries in South and Southeast Asia and Africa are planned.

As part of the visit, the minister will also visit Mumbai, where he will hold a number of meetings with the aim of expanding interregional economic cooperation between Ukraine and India, and will participate as the main guest of a special Ukrainian-Indian business forum.