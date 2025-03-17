Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:09 17.03.2025

Sybiha: We’re working to attract global support for our diplomatic efforts, in particular from countries in Indo-Pacific region

2 min read
Sybiha: We’re working to attract global support for our diplomatic efforts, in particular from countries in Indo-Pacific region
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine has made significant steps towards peace and is working to attract global support for its diplomatic efforts, particularly from countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who is visiting India.

"Ukraine has recently made significant steps towards peace, and we are working to attract global support for our diplomatic efforts, in particular from the countries of the Indo-Pacific region," Sybiha wrote on the social network X, noting that it was a great honor for him to participate in the 10th anniversary of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

"I congratulate my Indian colleague Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on his wonderful organization," Sybiha wrote.

He stressed that this influential international platform reflects India's growing global role as well as its remarkable technological, economic and political progress.

"The Raisina Dialogue is a great opportunity to meet with colleagues from the Indo-Pacific region and strengthen Ukraine's ties with the region. Growing cooperation between Russia, North Korea and Iran demonstrates how the security of Europe and Asia is now inextricably linked. We must confront security challenges together," the minister stressed.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that from March 17 to March 19, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will make a working visit to the Republic of India.

Bilateral talks between the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other Indian officials are planned in New Delhi.

The main purpose of the visit will be the minister’s participation in one of Asia’s largest geopolitical forums, the Raisina Dialogue.

On the sidelines of the conference, bilateral meetings between Sybiha and heads of foreign policy departments of a number of countries in South and Southeast Asia and Africa are planned.

As part of the visit, the minister will also visit Mumbai, where he will hold a number of meetings with the aim of expanding interregional economic cooperation between Ukraine and India, and will participate as the main guest of a special Ukrainian-Indian business forum.

Tags: #india #sybiha

MORE ABOUT

19:15 17.03.2025
Sybiha meets UK PM's National Security Adviser in India to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve peace

Sybiha meets UK PM's National Security Adviser in India to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve peace

17:16 17.03.2025
Sybiha informs his South Korean colleague about meeting in Jeddah, further steps

Sybiha informs his South Korean colleague about meeting in Jeddah, further steps

17:11 17.03.2025
Sybiha holds meeting with his Swedish counterpart in India

Sybiha holds meeting with his Swedish counterpart in India

21:01 14.03.2025
Sybiha discusses partnership with USA, achieving just, lasting peace with reps of Hudson Institute

Sybiha discusses partnership with USA, achieving just, lasting peace with reps of Hudson Institute

16:13 14.03.2025
Sybiha: Now is time for diplomacy, but one that based on strong Ukrainian army

Sybiha: Now is time for diplomacy, but one that based on strong Ukrainian army

14:11 14.03.2025
Sybiha: We already start forming national team to develop algorithms to keep possible ceasefire under control

Sybiha: We already start forming national team to develop algorithms to keep possible ceasefire under control

17:12 12.03.2025
Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

13:26 12.03.2025
Sybiha: We don’t want so-called Minsk-3 or Yalta-2

Sybiha: We don’t want so-called Minsk-3 or Yalta-2

11:38 12.03.2025
Sybiha on temporary 30-day ceasefire: This is in no way about frozen conflict

Sybiha on temporary 30-day ceasefire: This is in no way about frozen conflict

11:32 12.03.2025
In Warsaw, Ukrainian, Polish FMs discuss further joint steps to ensure Ukraine's long-term security

In Warsaw, Ukrainian, Polish FMs discuss further joint steps to ensure Ukraine's long-term security

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

Kallas: There’s broad political support for defence initiative for Ukraine of EUR 40 bln

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy instructs Chief of AFU General Staff to conduct audit of combat brigades’ current needs

New meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Brussels – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

Invaders cut short lives of two more civilians in Kherson region

Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

Ukraine ready to help Argentina fight flood consequences – Zelenskyy

Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

Romanian politician Iovanovici-Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for supporting Russian aggression

AD