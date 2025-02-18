Erdogan discusses with Rutte settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, establishment of peace in the region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Turkish president's press service reported on the social network X.

“The call addressed regional and global matters. Stating that Türkiye is doing and will continue to do its utmost for the war between Ukraine and Russia to end, President Erdoğan noted that Türkiye has held contacts with numerous leaders, including the warring parties, and representatives of international organizations, and that a fair and lasting peace is possible,” the message reads.

In addition, emphasizing Turkey's efforts to end wars in its region and the world, President Erdogan said that the international community should contribute to Turkey's efforts to stop wars and build peace.