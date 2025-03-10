Facts

19:31 10.03.2025

Sikorski holds talk with Kellogg regarding negotiations in Saudi Arabi

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has held a telephone conversation with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg about the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

“FM Sikorski Radek spoke with US special envoy General Kellogg about peace negotiations between USA and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. Both sides stressed the need for a just peace,” the message posted on X reads.

The department noted that after the conversation, Minister Sikorski contacted the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha.

