Starmer, in his talk with Trump, expresses hope for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday, March 10, the UK government press service reported.

“The Prime Minister said he hoped there would be a positive outcome to the talks that would enable US aid and intelligence sharing to be restarted,” the message says.

Starmer said that UK officials had been speaking to Ukraine officials over the weekend and they remain committed to a lasting peace.

The two leaders also spoke about the economic deal they had discussed at the White House and the Prime Minister welcomed the detailed conversations that had already happened to move this forward. Both leaders agreed to stay in touch.