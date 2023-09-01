Nova Poshta launches targeted pick-up service in Romania

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched in Romania the opportunity to call a courier to an address to send documents and parcels up to 30 kg to Ukraine, the press service of the group reported on Friday.

According to the release, the courier can be called at any address throughout Romania from Monday to Friday, the cost of calling the courier is UAH 80, which is paid in addition to the cost of the delivery service.

To call a courier in Romania, you need to prepare the package for shipment on your own, fill out an application for calling a courier on the website, application or in the business account, pay for the order and hand it over to the courier in a closed form.

You can track the parcel using tracking on the NovaPost website and in the mobile application.

As reported, parcels can be sent from Ukraine to Romania to any address or to the NovaPost branch, which opened in June this year in Bucharest.

Currently NovaPost already works in Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Moldova, Romania and Germany.

At the beginning of July, the Nova Poshta network in Ukraine included more than 10,000 branches and more than 14,000 parcel lockers.