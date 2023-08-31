Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers and four on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit one artillery vehicle in a firing position and two enemy radar stations during the day.