Zelenskyy: Motivation of Ukrainian forces higher than that of Russian, doesn't wane

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to advance at the front, albeit gradually, however, the morale of the Ukrainian defenders remains high, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Portuguese television channel RTP.

"Motivation of the Ukrainian forces is higher than that of Russia. This is important," he said, adding that the Ukrainian motivation exists existed "from the very beginning" and "it still has not waned."

According to Zelenskyy, the guarantee of logistics support is of crucial importance here.

"I want to draw your attention to armored medical vehicles for the transportation of the wounded from the battlefield. They are designed to ensure that everyone goes to battle and even if anything happens, God forbid, there will be a specific vehicle that will evacuate them," the head of state said.

He also said that the Ukrainian forces advance at the front with difficulties but confidently.

"We are moving forward, albeit gradually, but we are advancing. Because we are on our own land. And this is the strongest motivation – we have only our family behind our backs," Zelenskyy said, adding that the mobilized Russians "don't know what they are fighting for in Ukraine" and they are demotivated.

"They are fighting because of a fear to not move forward and because of what will happen to them if they leave the front. They are driven by survival," he said.

The president also said that "many specialized fighters from Russia and the Wagner group have been destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces."