Facts

20:33 09.05.2023

Final plans of AFU counteroffensive not approved by President yet – Danilov

1 min read
Final plans of AFU counteroffensive not approved by President yet – Danilov

The final plans for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the terms and directions of the advance of troops, have not yet been approved by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, said Secretary of the Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov.

"In the office of the Supreme Commander–in–Chief - the President of our country, an extreme decision will be made regarding the terms and directions [of counter-offensive]. And when someone starts talking about something, even from respected institutions in the West, believe me: there are no people who today know exactly all our plans. Because the final plans have not been approved yet," Danilov said on the telethon.

According to him, several options for a counteroffensive are currently being worked out at once.

"We have several options. They are all being worked out. And depending on the circumstances that will be at one time or another, certain decisions will be made. No need to expect or not to expect [counter–offensive]. We have already proved that we are an invincible nation, and we will definitely do it. And thanks to our partners, too," he said.

Tags: #forces #armed #offensive #counter

MORE ABOUT

19:30 13.04.2023
Offensive Guard replenished with new brigade 'Charter'

Offensive Guard replenished with new brigade 'Charter'

20:48 29.03.2023
Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

20:00 23.01.2023
Spring and early summer to be decisive in war – Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Spring and early summer to be decisive in war – Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

13:09 24.06.2022
Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

14:25 01.04.2022
Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

15:00 17.03.2022
Russia uses 97 tactical task forces in Ukraine, 15 of them completely destroyed, 18 are combat ineffective – Arestovych

Russia uses 97 tactical task forces in Ukraine, 15 of them completely destroyed, 18 are combat ineffective – Arestovych

15:33 16.03.2022
Russia conducting brutal attack on our values - Zelensky, speaking in U.S. Congress

Russia conducting brutal attack on our values - Zelensky, speaking in U.S. Congress

10:04 16.03.2022
AFU carries out counterattack in number of tactical directions – Podoliak

AFU carries out counterattack in number of tactical directions – Podoliak

11:36 11.03.2022
AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

11:28 11.03.2022
UAH 11.3 bln received to NBU's account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

UAH 11.3 bln received to NBU's account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create Special Tribunal for Russia calls on world community to support its implementation

Stoltenberg: All allies agree that NATO’s door remains open, but I cannot give you timetable on that

Stefanishyna: Political signal Ukraine to receive at Vilnius NATO Summit not clear yet

Kyiv considers presence of foreign leaders at event in Moscow as immoral and unfriendly step – MFA’s statement

Tribunal is needed – Zelenskyy on responsibility for crime of aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

We are not in puppet theater of President Putin, but self-sufficient state – Zelenskyy to European students

Coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create Special Tribunal for Russia calls on world community to support its implementation

Stoltenberg: All allies agree that NATO’s door remains open, but I cannot give you timetable on that

There are 37 countries in coalition for creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression, incl G7 countries, EU, Global South – Ukraine’s MFA

Bookmakers predict third place for Ukraine at Eurovision 2023

Informant of Russian general, involved in downing of M-17 Boeing, sentenced to 12 years in prison – SBU

Stefanishyna: Political signal Ukraine to receive at Vilnius NATO Summit not clear yet

Kyiv considers presence of foreign leaders at event in Moscow as immoral and unfriendly step – MFA’s statement

Tribunal is needed – Zelenskyy on responsibility for crime of aggression against Ukraine

Some 166 occupiers killed in Bakhmut area over day, 206 injured

AD
AD
AD
AD