Final plans of AFU counteroffensive not approved by President yet – Danilov

The final plans for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the terms and directions of the advance of troops, have not yet been approved by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, said Secretary of the Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov.

"In the office of the Supreme Commander–in–Chief - the President of our country, an extreme decision will be made regarding the terms and directions [of counter-offensive]. And when someone starts talking about something, even from respected institutions in the West, believe me: there are no people who today know exactly all our plans. Because the final plans have not been approved yet," Danilov said on the telethon.

According to him, several options for a counteroffensive are currently being worked out at once.

"We have several options. They are all being worked out. And depending on the circumstances that will be at one time or another, certain decisions will be made. No need to expect or not to expect [counter–offensive]. We have already proved that we are an invincible nation, and we will definitely do it. And thanks to our partners, too," he said.