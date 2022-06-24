Facts

13:09 24.06.2022

Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

1 min read
Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

The Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 44 enemy servicemen, two guns, and several units of armored and motor vehicles in the south of Ukraine, the Pivden (South) Operational Command has reported.

"Our Air Forces launched five airstrikes on the enemy positions in the past 24 hours. The confirmed enemy losses include 44 Rushists, two 152mm Giatsint-B and Msta-B guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles," it said on Facebook on Friday.

In addition, the aggressor has deployed "artillery units for fire support of its forces' operations" in Mykolaiv direction.

There are four rocket and three landing ships in the north-western area of the Black Sea. The threat of missile attacks and launch of strategic aviation from the sea and the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Kherson region remains, the command said.

Tags: #russia #forces #loses

MORE ABOUT

13:11 23.06.2022
UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

11:51 18.06.2022
Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

08:58 18.06.2022
Coca-Cola to cease production and sales in Russia

Coca-Cola to cease production and sales in Russia

17:01 17.06.2022
Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

14:49 17.06.2022
Ukraine introduces visa regime with Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine introduces visa regime with Russia – Zelensky

13:49 17.06.2022
Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until fair agreement with Ukraine – Scholz

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until fair agreement with Ukraine – Scholz

15:13 11.06.2022
It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

13:24 08.06.2022
Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

09:02 08.06.2022
IBM winding down Russia business

IBM winding down Russia business

17:06 06.06.2022
Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

AD

HOT NEWS

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

Zelensky expects Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

LATEST

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

Enemy shells infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia region

Enemy shells borderline districts in Chernihiv region – governor

U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

Zelensky expects Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws

EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

AD
AD
AD
AD