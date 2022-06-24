Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

The Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 44 enemy servicemen, two guns, and several units of armored and motor vehicles in the south of Ukraine, the Pivden (South) Operational Command has reported.

"Our Air Forces launched five airstrikes on the enemy positions in the past 24 hours. The confirmed enemy losses include 44 Rushists, two 152mm Giatsint-B and Msta-B guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles," it said on Facebook on Friday.

In addition, the aggressor has deployed "artillery units for fire support of its forces' operations" in Mykolaiv direction.

There are four rocket and three landing ships in the north-western area of the Black Sea. The threat of missile attacks and launch of strategic aviation from the sea and the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Kherson region remains, the command said.