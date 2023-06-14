Ukrainian forces advance 200-500 m in Bakhmut direction, 300-350 m in Zaporizhia over day – Maliar

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their offensive operation, with partial success, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

"Over the past 24 hours: Bakhmut direction - in different areas we advanced 200-500 m. In the Zaporizhia direction, we advanced 300-350 m. Our troops are moving in conditions of fierce fighting, aviation and artillery superiority of the enemy," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

The department noted that in the Berdiansk direction, fighting continues near Makarivka.

In the Mariupol direction, battles continue in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovske.

Maliar also noted that the enemy is suffering losses both in manpower and in equipment and weapons. For example, yesterday the enemy lost an artillery battery of self-propelled guns, two electronic warfare systems, a concentration of automotive equipment (up to ten units), a radar complex for reconnaissance and fire control and an air defense system.