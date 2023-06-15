Facts

13:44 15.06.2023

Ukrainian forces advance up to 3 km in Mala Tokmachka area, up to 7 km south of Velyka Novosilka over week - General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian forces advance up to 3 km in Mala Tokmachka area, up to 7 km south of Velyka Novosilka over week - General Staff

Ukrainian forces are making progress in the Zaporizhia direction, in a week they managed to advance up to 3 km in the Mala Tokmachka area and up to 7 km south of Velyka Novosilka, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

"The defense forces in the Zaporizhia direction continue to clear Ukrainian cities and towns from the invaders. Over the past week, our troops have advanced into the enemy depths up to 3 km near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka and up to 7 km in the area of the settlement south of Velyka Novosilka," Hromov said at a briefing on Thursday.

He noted that in total, Ukrainian forces liberated seven settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

"More than 100 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been taken under control," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Tags: #forces

MORE ABOUT

14:10 14.06.2023
Ukrainian forces advance 200-500 m in Bakhmut direction, 300-350 m in Zaporizhia over day – Maliar

Ukrainian forces advance 200-500 m in Bakhmut direction, 300-350 m in Zaporizhia over day – Maliar

20:33 09.05.2023
Final plans of AFU counteroffensive not approved by President yet – Danilov

Final plans of AFU counteroffensive not approved by President yet – Danilov

13:09 24.06.2022
Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

14:25 01.04.2022
Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

15:00 17.03.2022
Russia uses 97 tactical task forces in Ukraine, 15 of them completely destroyed, 18 are combat ineffective – Arestovych

Russia uses 97 tactical task forces in Ukraine, 15 of them completely destroyed, 18 are combat ineffective – Arestovych

11:36 11.03.2022
AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

11:28 11.03.2022
UAH 11.3 bln received to NBU's account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

UAH 11.3 bln received to NBU's account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

11:00 11.03.2022
Ukrainian military hit 10 units of enemy air equipment in past 24 hours – Ukraine's Air Forces

Ukrainian military hit 10 units of enemy air equipment in past 24 hours – Ukraine's Air Forces

20:14 03.03.2022
Ukrainians collect UAH 80 mln through Diia to help Ukrainian Armed Forces, assistance in cryptocurrency is $55 mln – Fedorov

Ukrainians collect UAH 80 mln through Diia to help Ukrainian Armed Forces, assistance in cryptocurrency is $55 mln – Fedorov

14:08 24.02.2022
PODOLIAK STATES POSSIBILITY OF LANDING RUSSIAN FORCES IN GOVT QUARTER IN KYIV

PODOLIAK STATES POSSIBILITY OF LANDING RUSSIAN FORCES IN GOVT QUARTER IN KYIV

AD

HOT NEWS

Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa speak about role of South Africa in ‘peace plan’ African leaders will bring to in Kyiv on June 16

European Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance

Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa does not believe that Putin will come to BRICS summit

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 22 enemy air targets

Ukraine, Poland jointly develop specific content for NATO summit in Vilnius – Zelenskyy after talk with Duda

LATEST

Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa speak about role of South Africa in ‘peace plan’ African leaders will bring to in Kyiv on June 16

European Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance

IAEA chief begins delayed visit to ZNPP – Energoatom

Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa does not believe that Putin will come to BRICS summit

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to help residents of Kherson region affected by flood after Kakhovka HPP explosion

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 22 enemy air targets

Yermak, Security Adviser to British PM discuss situation at front, needs Ukrainian army

Ukraine, Poland jointly develop specific content for NATO summit in Vilnius – Zelenskyy after talk with Duda

Zelenskyy: Conference in London to unite efforts to restore our country

Kuleba: To establish Ukraine-NATO Council without taking decisive step towards membership is like imagining tank without cannon

AD
AD
AD
AD