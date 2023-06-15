Ukrainian forces advance up to 3 km in Mala Tokmachka area, up to 7 km south of Velyka Novosilka over week - General Staff

Ukrainian forces are making progress in the Zaporizhia direction, in a week they managed to advance up to 3 km in the Mala Tokmachka area and up to 7 km south of Velyka Novosilka, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

"The defense forces in the Zaporizhia direction continue to clear Ukrainian cities and towns from the invaders. Over the past week, our troops have advanced into the enemy depths up to 3 km near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka and up to 7 km in the area of the settlement south of Velyka Novosilka," Hromov said at a briefing on Thursday.

He noted that in total, Ukrainian forces liberated seven settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

"More than 100 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been taken under control," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.