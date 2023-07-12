Facts

20:17 12.07.2023

Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

Ukraine is not interested in deploying foreign forces on its territory, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"I honestly want to tell you that no one raises this issue. And the NATO countries are not interested, and we are not interested until we are in NATO, to have one or another armed force stationed here," he said.

According to the president, "perhaps, on the contrary, just the partners understand that we have a powerful army, and when we are in NATO, then our military, who have received military experience, I'm sure they can be invited within the framework of the current legislation to provide appropriate security in the territories of other states."

